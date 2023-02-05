Mayor’s Youth Council returns to High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A program to get young people involved in politics is back in an Alachua County city.

The mayor’s youth council is returning to High Springs.

This special council is made up of students from High Springs Community School, First Christian Academy, and Santa Fe High School.

High Springs officials say it is important to expose these students to municipal government at an early age as they could very well be the leaders of tomorrow.

To apply to join the council, follow the link below and submit the form to the City Commission office:

https://www.highsprings.gov/city-commission/page/mayors-youth-council

TRENDING: State program aims to improve safety for cyclist and pedestrians

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.