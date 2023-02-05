Mayor’s Youth Council returns to High Springs

Students from various high schools in High Springs can apply to be part of the returning Mayor's Youth Council.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A program to get young people involved in politics is back in an Alachua County city.

The mayor’s youth council is returning to High Springs.

This special council is made up of students from High Springs Community School, First Christian Academy, and Santa Fe High School.

High Springs officials say it is important to expose these students to municipal government at an early age as they could very well be the leaders of tomorrow.

To apply to join the council, follow the link below and submit the form to the City Commission office:

https://www.highsprings.gov/city-commission/page/mayors-youth-council

