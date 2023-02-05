NCFL art competition and exhibit are accepting submissions

Emerging artists can submit their pieces to a competition and exhibit in NCFL.
Emerging artists can submit their pieces to a competition and exhibit in NCFL.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An art competition and exhibit in North Central Florida is now accepting submissions.

Representatives from the City of Ocala are teaming up with Magnolia Art Xchange for a student and emerging artist exhibition.

Artists will be split up into divisions based on experience.

Submissions for the theme “metamorphosis” will be accepted now through March 12th.

Selected works will be on display at city hall on SE Watula Avenue from April 4th to October 12th.

The total value of the awards goes up to $2000.

For more information and a chance to submit your own work, click the link below.

https://www.ocalafl.org/home/showpublisheddocument/22563/638107760857730000

TRENDING: Girl Scout Cookies coming to NCFL

