State program aims to improve safety for cyclist and pedestrians

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state program is putting more officers on the streets to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists in Alachua County.

The Gainesville Police Department is taking part in the FDOT “high visibility enforcement program.”

This initiative educates people on Florida’s traffic laws to make roads safer.

From February to May, extra GPD officers will patrol specific areas with a high concentration of bike and pedestrian crashes.

Alachua County is one of the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes that kill pedestrians and cyclists.

TRENDING: Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.