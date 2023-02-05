What’s Growing On: How Corn Was Born

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You don’t necessarily think of corn in the heart of winter, but at the University of Florida innovating the modern-day corn we see today is a year-round operation.

The United States ‘corn belt’ is found in Illinois and Iowa and outstrips Florida in acreage and production; but not quality and everyday use.

The Midwest specializes in “field” corn. There are several varieties and are harvested after they’re dry and never sold to be eaten fresh. Instead, field corn becomes cornmeal, cornstarch, grits, and other corn-based products.

On the contrary, sweet corn that we see at the local supermarket becomes grilled corn, buttered corn on the cob, corn pudding, canned corn, frozen corn or any preparation that involves corn as a vegetable rather than as a grain. It is sweeter and less starchy than field corn, and probably what you think of when you think of corn.

And if the differences between corn weren’t already interesting enough, super-sweet corns have started to appear over the last several years. These hybrid strains are currently driving a revolution in the cornfield, specifically here in Florida. But where they originated is what is probably the most fascinating and is exactly where UF scientists come in.

Koch, “It was unrecognizable and so up until just a relatively few years ago there was a lot of argument about who was actually the ancient ancestor. And so the prehistoric corn is just so different; many, many steps took place before we got to where we are now.”

Evolution of Corn (wcjb)

They were very small, roughly 2 inches long and had an almost acorn-like shell which made them hard to get at. But what we have today is this clean, large-husked cob with protective silk and nearly 1,000 kernels per ear. This compared to the only 8 on ancient corn.

Along the growth process, however, there were pieces of ancient corn that was kept the same because they were an essential building block to what we have today.

But there are a few pieces of the evolution process that I am sure we would all rather do without.

Karen Koch is a professor in the U.F. Horticultural Sciences Department, and tells us, “That little thing that gets caught in your teeth when you’re eating a sweet corn, that’s a piece of ancient, acorn-like shell that used to be around every kernel.”

Ancient Corn Evolution (WCJB)

And the evolution process doesn’t stop here. Knowing exactly where ancient corn came from will determine how far we can go with it.

Jiahn-Chou Guan; UF Research Associate Professor Horticultural Sciences Department says; “Ancient corn becomes the modern kernel and then we can know which gene is involved in this process and then we can select them and improve them.”

It really is an incredible feat that advances in corn production have made it this far.

Koch; “It started before the pyramids were built, you know, that’s really an incredible thing to think about how much work and time went into this.”

Future corn will be able to acclimate to a cooler climate and be much more resistant to disease and abiotic stressors; all while enhancing the nutrition content.

Another goal is to assist in helping sustain astronauts in space when they make a trip to the red planet; Mars.

