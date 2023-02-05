Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade.

2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville.

At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical fight.

51-year-old Annmarie Williams took a machete out of the closet and hit the other woman in the right eye.

In fear for her safety, the victim bit Williams on her head and was able to get control of the machete.

