8-year-old suffers stroke after colliding with sister on trampoline

Leeland Korman was jumping on a trampoline with his sister last week when their heads collided. (Source: KGTV, GOFUNDME, AGUILO FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Michael Chen
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – An 8-year-old boy in California has woken up from a medically-induced coma after sustaining a brain injury on a trampoline last week.

His entire school came together to show their support for him while he is in the hospital.

Leeland Korman was jumping on a trampoline with his sister last week when their heads collided.

Leeland didn’t have a scratch on him, but he did have a headache.

“When he laid down for bedtime, they realized some much more severe issues. At that time, they rushed him in,” said his third grade teacher Melanie Lupica who has been in touch with his family.

CT scans showed Leeland had a brain bleed and a large blood clot that caused a stroke.

Part of his skull was removed to help with swelling and was placed in a medically induced coma.

His classmates and teachers jumped into action, creating banners and wrote more than 150 letters and cards that have been read to him by his mom.

Lupica said Leeland is stable, but his prognosis isn’t clear.

