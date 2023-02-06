Black History Month Celebration in Ocala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala city leaders honored Black History month in Ocala Monday morning.

Guest speakers included Marion County Sheriff’s Captain, Fred Chisholm, Forest High School principal, Bernard Rembert, and an Ocala Fiber Optic executive.

The event is meant to highlight African-American contributions. About 200 people filled the new Mary Sue Rich Community Center.

Ashley Dobbs, Marketing and Communications Manager for Ocala said, “to highlight some of the important contributions that African Americans have contributed to U.S. history, but also to our local area as well.”

The event also showcased musical, poetry and dance performances.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.