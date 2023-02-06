Early morning Fire affects local sports manufacturer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An early Monday morning fire at a sports equipment manufacturer caused extensive damage. A spokesman for Bear Archery said faulty equipment may be the cause of the fire.

About two dozen Gainesville Firefighters were called out to Bear Archery about Monday 1am.The fire was contained to a 15 foot area in the facility and took almost two hour to put out.

“The fire was related to one of our presses, and it was contained to our press room, so a lot of water and some fire damage to the press,” said Neil Byce, Director of Operations of Bear Archery.

there were no injuries or deaths from the fire. Gainesville Fire Dept is investigating.

