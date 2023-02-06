Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue respond to building fire in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville and Alachua County fire rescue crews were called to Bear Archery in Gainesville in response to a fire alarm Around 1:10 a.m. Monday.

A total of 24 firefighters responded to the working fire.

The fire is currently under investigation to determine the origin and cause.

