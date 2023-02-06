Gator baseball team embraces high expectations for 2023

The Gators get underway Friday, Feb. 17 at home versus Charleston Southern
Sproat, Waldrep tough at the top of the rotation
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When you walk outside these days, the sun is bright, and the days are starting to get a little longer. Spring is just about here--and soon, softball and baseball will be added to the North Central Florida sports scene.

The Gator baseball team gets its season underway a week from Friday. And on Monday, the team spoke to the media for the first time this pre-season.

Florida is ranked No. 7 by D1 baseball. One reason to be excited is thew team’s starting pitching. Brandon Sproat returns after developing into an ace late last season, and Southern Miss transfer Hurston Waldrep is getting preseason All-American buzz.

The pair give the Gators a solid one-two punch to start every weekend series. Returning All-SEC catcher BT Riopelle likes the view.

“It’s nice to have two guys who are solidified starters at the beginning of the year when you don’t have question marks,” said Riopelle. “I’m excited to go out there and see them compete. They’re both competitors, they’re both leaders, they do the right thing.”

Florida is coming off a strong finish to last season, when the Gators won nine of their final 12 SEC regular season games and then made a run to the conference tournament title game. Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, entering his 16th season, understands the lofty goals set forth by the program.

“Of course we want to get to Omaha again,” said O’Sullivan. “Yes, we haven’t been there since 2018, and no one wants to get back there more than those players and our staff. We are a bit older, but at the same time, we have to keep the expectations and the noise out.”

The Gators get their 2022 season underway Friday, Feb. 17 at home versus Charleston Southern. 20 of Florida’s first 22 games are at home.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Gator baseball team embraces high expectations entering season
Florida guard KK Deans (3) runs the court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game...
Gator women’s basketball team struggles at Ole Miss, 68-42
Florida weekend softball and gymnastics
Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park
Kentucky's Cason Wallace, right, looks for an opening on Florida's Kyle Lofton (11) during the...
Gator men’s basketball team falls to Kentucky, 72-67