Gator women’s basketball team struggle at Ole Miss, 68-42

OXFORD, MS. (WCJB) - It has been a tough road for the Florida women’s basketball team. Their record away from home drops to 3-5 as the (14-9) Gators fall to the (19-5) Rebels, 68-42.

Florida was off to a good start staying in lockstep with Ole Miss until the second quarter. Angel Baker and Marquesha Davis were a lot to handle. The duo combined for 33 points, 13-21 from the field and two for three at the three-point line. The Gators were down 33-23 at halftime.

Leilani Correa did cut the Rebels lead at 8 midway through the third quarter. However, that would be the closest Florida would come for the rest of the afternoon. The Gators shot less than 25 percent from the field while Ole Miss was solid with nearly 44 percent.

KK Deans would finish the night with a team high 10 points.

Florida still has a chance at the SEC Championship with six games to go. However, it will not get any easier with No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU around the corner

The Gators are back at home Thursday vs Mississippi State. It is a 7pm tip/off at the O’Connell Center.

