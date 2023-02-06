Historic cemetery owners invite residents for Florida marker unveiling ceremony

Bethlehem methodist episcopal cemetery received a Florida state marker
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A cemetery in archer is receiving a historical marker from the state.

The owners of the “Bethlehem methodist episcopal cemetery” invited community leaders and residents for the unveiling ceremony.

The historic African-American cemetery was established in 1873 and more than 125 people were discovered during the cemetery’s restoration.

“I’m so proud because they were able to keep this without anybody interfering with it,” said BMECRO president Roberta Lopez. “Ae also did ground penetration and over in that area about 20 percent of the property was done and they found 60 or 65 unmarked graves.

The marker was provided by the Florida department of state.

