Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say

A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said. (Source: WRAL/LCSO/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, N.C. (Gray News) – A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge after Lee County investigators said they found a barrel with human remains in concrete on his property.

The remains were identified as Michael Bradley Cox, a man missing since December, Lee County Sheriff’s Department said. Jackie Lamar Bright, 42, has been charged with Cox’s killing.

Police said they located the 55-gallon barrel in a heavily wooded area near the residence on Jan. 26. The North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office said the body had been dismembered.

The investigation at Bright’s residence continued around 10 a.m. Sunday, when deputies on an ATV shut down the road next to the home on Farrell Road.

Then for hours, deputies were in and out of the home looking in all the outbuildings, opening many parked cars on the property and rifling through items.

According to the sheriff’s department, Bright had been released from prison in May of last year and was on parole when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on Jan. 6 for unrelated charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and controlled substance violations.

Narcotic agents searched the home on Jan. 6, and said they located marijuana, suboxone, cocaine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

During the execution of that warrant, detectives said they located a stolen side-by-side ATV inside a covered outbuilding on the property.

Bright bonded out of jail and was arrested again on Jan. 11 by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for parole violation and additional controlled substance violations, authorities said.

He’s currently in jail. Authorities said additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WRAL via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Two airplanes barely avert a collision at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.
Two planes nearly collided in Texas
Estonian Defense minister Hanno Pevkur talks about the impact the Leopard 2 tanks may have in...
Estonian defense minister: 'Time is critical for Ukrainians'
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,900
The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.
State Department switches to Calibri font
Thousands of car enthusiasts gathered for “Festivals of speed” car show