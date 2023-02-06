Lake City City Council meets at City Hall
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council is holding a meeting at City Hall on Monday.
The council will discuss entering into a grant agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation.
It would be for an award of over $34,000 to clear trees and other vegetation at the Lake City Gateway Airport as well as agreeing to the lease with HAECO.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Lake City City Hall.
