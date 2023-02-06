Lake City Police investigate two shootings that wounded two people

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Someone was shot twice while driving on U.S. Highway 90 in Lake City on Friday. It is one of two shootings that night being investigated by the Lake City Police Department.

Officials say someone was driving on the highway around 9 p.m. near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue. A grey SUV pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle. Someone inside began shooting into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was hit twice. After first responders arrived at the scene, the victim was taken to the hospital. The wounds were not life-threatening.

About an hour and a half later, the police department responded to another shooting in the city. Officers say numerous rounds were fired into a home on Northeast Trinity Place.

A bullet fragment hit one person inside the home. He was treated for injuries by paramedics on the scene.

The police department asks anyone with information to call (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Collins.

