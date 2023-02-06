Man remains in hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the head in Williston

A family member of the victim said she could not say for sure if the man would survive
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was shot in the head in Williston around 2:45 in the afternoon on Sunday.

The shooting occurred around the intersection of Northeast 4th Avenue and 11th street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School.

It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.

“We gotta put the guns down,” said Jermaine Thompson, who lives in the area. “We gotta stop all this unnecessary drama that’s occurring in our city, especially our Black community. Everyday we holler ‘Black Lives Matter’ but we got to start right here...The beef, animosity, the violence, the social media drama. It has to come to an end.”

Police say a car was involved but are not classifying this incident as a drive-by shooting.

“We think that it may be a retaliation from the last shooting,” said Williston’s Police Chief, Mike Rolls. “So I don’t know if you would classify it as a drive-by shooting, or just people going after revenge of what happened from the previous shooting.”

Police are still searching for details on the shooting, and Thompson believes it is important for the community to help.

“When it comes to this type of stuff right here,” said Thompson, “I feel like people should come together. If you know something, say something. It’s not about snitching, it’s about it’s about trying to make the violence come to an end before it is your child, or my little one. Something has to stop.

“A lot of people are scared to come forth and say something. Every time people come forward that makes them a ‘rat’ that makes them a ‘snitch’, but that’s not the case. Coming forth is to stop what’s going on. You got to come to a solution. If we don’t it’s gonna continue to happen.”

Police have not released the victim’s name or any details about his condition.

However, a family member of the victim said she could not say confidently whether or not he would survive.

