Mary Sue Rich Community Center holds Black History Month event celebrating unsung heroes
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Ocala officials invite residents to celebrate unsung heroes during Black History Month.
At this event, residents can reflect on contributions the African American community made throughout Marion County and the U.S.
The event will take place at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
It will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The celebration and reflection is free and for ages 18 and older.
