One Class at a Time: Sarah Crawford

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - February’s winner is Sarah Crawford from Keystone Heights Jr/Sr Highschool.

“The special needs population has always had a special place in my heart,” Crawford is an ESE teacher and her passion for these students began in high school. “I’ve always been an ESE teacher. I had a girlfriend in high school whose sister was disabled, so I think that’s where the love of trying to help this population came from” said Crawford.

She has been teaching for 29 years, and 17 have been in Keystone.

Mrs. Crawford teaches 9-12th graders and says every day is different in her classroom, but her number one rule is flexibility, “We try to have fun too and lots of life skills at this level and trying to get them ready when they leave us” said Crawford.

Her fun and flexibility is appreciated by her students, who said they are grateful to be in her class every day.

“She teaches us from different grade points and she is a very nice teacher,” said student, Rylee Dixon.

“Well, she’s the best. I’ve had her since I was a ninth grade, and this is my senior year, so she’s been a great teacher” said student, Michael Loftis.

Her hard work does not go missed by her fellow staff, who voted for Mrs. Crawford as Teacher of the Year at Keystone Heights in 2021.

“First of all she runs an amazing classroom but throughout the school, she is always willing to help. She’s always helping someone. She is a tremendous help to her students and her student’s families as well,” said principal, Laurie Burke.

Mrs. Crawford said her class will now go on a field trip with the money!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.