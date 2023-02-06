One person is dead after a semi crash in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi tractor trailer crash in Suwannee County left one dead.

The semi tractor trailer was headed southbound on I75 near mile marker 441 Sunday afternoon.

The semi rear-ended another semi tractor trailer headed in the same direction.

Both semi’s came to final rest on the right emergency lane when one of the semi’s caught fire.

A 36-year-old man from Georgia was pronounced dead on the scene.

