One person is dead after a semi crash in Suwannee County
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi tractor trailer crash in Suwannee County left one dead.
The semi tractor trailer was headed southbound on I75 near mile marker 441 Sunday afternoon.
The semi rear-ended another semi tractor trailer headed in the same direction.
TRENDING: Family speaks exclusively to TV20 after OPD arrests man who sexually assaulted 80-year-old woman
Both semi’s came to final rest on the right emergency lane when one of the semi’s caught fire.
A 36-year-old man from Georgia was pronounced dead on the scene.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.