Putnam County woman arrested for child, animal neglect for ‘deplorable’ living conditions

Putnam County Jail booking photo for Casey Whiteside, 33, of Satsuma
Putnam County Jail booking photo for Casey Whiteside, 33, of Satsuma(PCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman after children and animals were found living in “deplorable” and unhygienic conditions at her home.

Casey Whiteside, 33, of Satsuma, was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail on charges of child neglect and animal neglect.

Deputies say they went to the home to evict Whiteside from her home. When they walked through the property, deputies found two dead puppies along with several living dogs and cats.

They say the entire porch of the home was covered in feces making it impossible to enter the home without stepping in it. The inside of the home was filled with garbage with no walkways. Deputies also noticed the presence of bugs including fruit flies from decaying food.

A child and an infant were found on the property. They were taken into the care of the Department of Children and Families.

