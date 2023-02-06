Registration deadline for Republican voters in Marion County special election

Florida House District 24 map in Marion County
Florida House District 24 map in Marion County(Florida)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Time is running out for those wanting to vote in a special election to decide who will fill the state House seat in Marion County vacated by former Rep. Joe Harding.

Monday is the deadline for Republican voters in Marion County’s House District 24 to register to vote in a March 7 special primary election. No Democrats are running for the seat. The winner of the GOP primary will face a write-in candidate in the May 16 special general election.

Five Republicans are running in the election including former state Rep. Charlie Stone, Ryan Chamberlin of Belleview, Jose Juarez, Justin Albright, and Stephen Pyles of Ocala.

RELATED: Former NCFL lawmaker Joe Harding could face wire fraud trial in May

Robert Fox of Ocala is running as the write-in candidate.

The special election was called after former Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, resigned after being indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. The Department of Justice accuses Harding of fraudulently applying for COVID-related Small Business Administration loans.

RELATED: Levy County businessman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding $8M in SBA COVID loans

Last Tuesday, Harding’s brother-in-law Patrick Walsh, 42, of Williston was sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the Small Business Administration.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Lake City Police investigate two shootings that wounded two people
LCPD logo, crime (gfx)
Lake City Police investigate two shootings that wounded two people
One Class at a Time: Sarah Crawford
One Class at a Time: Sarah Crawford
One Class at a Time: Sarah Crawford