Registration deadline for Republican voters in Marion County special election

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Time is running out for those wanting to vote in a special election to decide who will fill the state House seat in Marion County vacated by former Rep. Joe Harding.

Monday is the deadline for Republican voters in Marion County’s House District 24 to register to vote in a March 7 special primary election. No Democrats are running for the seat. The winner of the GOP primary will face a write-in candidate in the May 16 special general election.

Five Republicans are running in the election including former state Rep. Charlie Stone, Ryan Chamberlin of Belleview, Jose Juarez, Justin Albright, and Stephen Pyles of Ocala.

Robert Fox of Ocala is running as the write-in candidate.

The special election was called after former Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, resigned after being indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. The Department of Justice accuses Harding of fraudulently applying for COVID-related Small Business Administration loans.

Last Tuesday, Harding’s brother-in-law Patrick Walsh, 42, of Williston was sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the Small Business Administration.

