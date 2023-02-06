Russell Report: Does LeBron James get enough credit?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - So much to talk with you about today. Let’s get right to it.

Florida Men’s Basketball faces another tough test Wednesday when it travels to face Alabama, the top team in the SEC. I don’t know if Florida will make the NCAA Tournament this year or not, but one thing I can see is good coaching and team improvement. Sure, they have trouble scoring the ball at times, but a lot of teams have that problem in today’s college basketball world. Florida will likely be a bubble team all year so get ready for a ride to the finish but don’t forget to enjoy watching this team continue to improve and Coach Todd Golden continue to look like a really nice hire for the Gators.

Speaking of having trouble scoring, did you see that Auburn-Tennessee game last Saturday? Final score 46 to 43. Man, that game was just a bruising defensive struggle and in fact, it was the fourth lowest scoring game between two ranked teams in the shot clock era according to ESPN stats and information. There were enough bricks in that game to build a skyscraper but if you notice, the sec has really become a defensive, grind it out kind of league. Alabama may be the exception but next time you watch a league game, check out the pace of the game and how good teams are on defense. Most games are played in the 60′s or low 70′s and we’ll see if the trend continues.

Florida Softball starts its season this weekend, once again highly ranked and the pick by league coaches to win the SEC. You will see an interview with Coach Tim Walton here tomorrow and when you see it, reflect on just how good he has been in his tenure at Florida. It just seems every year he ends up in the college world series and he got there last year with perhaps the least talented team of all of them he has sent there. They are fun to watch, they’re good, and you just might see them back in Oklahoma City again this year.

Lebron James is now just 36 points away from breaking the all-time NBA scoring record held by Kareem Abdul Jabbar and there’s a chance James could break the record tomorrow in a game at home in LA. Somehow, great as he is, I don’t think he gets the respect or credit he deserves. On the court, he has won championships for different franchises, and he has performed at a superstar level while logging insane amounts of minutes throughout his career. And he’s never had issues off the court either. Sure, he whines sometimes when he doesn’t get a call, but a lot of players do that. So why no love? Hard to figure, but rather than be compared to Michael Jordan, or Kobe, or Magic and how he is not them, how about just sitting back and giving the man his due for breaking the record and for being who he is. One of the best to ever play the game.

I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

