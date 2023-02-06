Shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured
Published: Feb. 5, 2023
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on the afternoon of February 5th.
Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Street at 2:45 p.m.
The Williston police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle might be involved.
He also says they do not have information on a suspect yet.
Williston PD is teaming up with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office and FHP for this case.
NE 4th Street is blocked off completely as the investigation continues.
