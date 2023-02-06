Special legislative session reviews NIL, Reedy Creek, and immigration

Published: Feb. 6, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida lawmakers Monday started a special legislative session that likely will lead to passing several priorities of Governor Ron DeSantis. A key issue will be an overhaul of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which DeSantis targeted last year after the Walt Disney Company criticized a controversial education law. Reedy Creek is a special taxing district that was created for Disney in 1967 and essentially gave the entertainment giant control over issues such as land use, fire protection and wastewater services. Other issues during the special session will include bills that would bolster DeSantis’ efforts to transport migrants to other parts of the country and legislation allowing colleges and universities to be involved in the process of steering endorsement opportunities toward student-athletes.  Senator Travis Hutson is shepherding the bills on student athletes and Reedy Creek through the Senate.

According to Senator Hutson, ”Some of the stuff that is in there, NIL and Reedy Creek that I am doing, we need to get done now, sooner rather than later. It’s more important to get it done in a special session, just to have it over with so that we’re not in limbo.”

Democrats are criticizing the special session, with House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell saying it does nothing to address the pressing needs of most Floridians.

”What they want to talk about are kitchen table issues. They don’t want to talk about immigration. They usually don’t even talk to me about any of the bills, frankly, that we have up for special session today”, said Minority Leader Driskell.

The special session is expected to last all week.

