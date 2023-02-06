Teen from Marion County is missing

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra.

She is believed to be heading south to Orlando with an unidentified adult male.

Aliyah was wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

Law enforcement is concerned for her safety and ask anyone with any information to call 911.

