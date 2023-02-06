Thousands of car enthusiasts gathered for “Festivals of speed” car show

More than 200 unique and classic vehicles were on display for car enthusiasts across the state.
More than 200 unique and classic vehicles were on display for car enthusiasts across the state.(wcjb)
By Alexus Goings
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Thousands of car lovers were revved up for the “Festivals of speed” car show at the world equestrian center in Ocala.

More than 200 unique and classic vehicles were on display for car enthusiasts across the state.

“We don’t just have one kind of car,” said chief judge Ken Perry. “It could be exotic cars,muscle cars, we have lifted trucks around the corner, we have military vehicles. We have some vintage automobiles, we have some brand new cars so it’s got everything. To me it’s elevated over your basic auto show.”

Most people were here to win the best car in the show but Sabrina Seymour came to spend quality time with her family.

“My favorite part, well spending time with my grandparents is the best, and seeing all of the old classic muscle cars is the best part,” said Seymour

Freddy Mitchell has participated in car shows for two years and has won more than 30 awards for his show-stopping orange corvette. He says competing is more than just what meets the eye.

“I started my love of cars I think I was about 6 years old when I used to sit on my front porch and name all the cars passing by,” said Mitchell. “You have a great networking opportunity just from a business perspective because I am in business for myself and I get to network with people’s minds that have me thinking and you know great minds think alike.”

The “Festivals of speed” event will be back in collaboration with the “Derby show” in Ocala on May 6th at World equestrian center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Bethlehem methodist episcopal cemetery receives Florida marker
Historic cemetery owners invite residents for Florida marker unveiling ceremony
Historic cemetery owners invite residents for Florida marker unveiling ceremony
“Kourtney’s hope for animals” event was started after her daughter Kourtney was killed in a...
Trenton mother is honoring late daughter with fundraiser for animal shelters
Trenton mother is honoring late daughter with fundraiser for animal shelters