Thousands of car enthusiasts gathered for “Festivals of speed” car show

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Thousands of car lovers were revved up for the “Festivals of speed” car show at the world equestrian center in Ocala.

More than 200 unique and classic vehicles were on display for car enthusiasts across the state.

“We don’t just have one kind of car,” said chief judge Ken Perry. “It could be exotic cars,muscle cars, we have lifted trucks around the corner, we have military vehicles. We have some vintage automobiles, we have some brand new cars so it’s got everything. To me it’s elevated over your basic auto show.”

Most people were here to win the best car in the show but Sabrina Seymour came to spend quality time with her family.

“My favorite part, well spending time with my grandparents is the best, and seeing all of the old classic muscle cars is the best part,” said Seymour

Freddy Mitchell has participated in car shows for two years and has won more than 30 awards for his show-stopping orange corvette. He says competing is more than just what meets the eye.

“I started my love of cars I think I was about 6 years old when I used to sit on my front porch and name all the cars passing by,” said Mitchell. “You have a great networking opportunity just from a business perspective because I am in business for myself and I get to network with people’s minds that have me thinking and you know great minds think alike.”

The “Festivals of speed” event will be back in collaboration with the “Derby show” in Ocala on May 6th at World equestrian center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.