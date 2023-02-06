Trenton mother is honoring late daughter with fundraiser for animal shelters

“Kourtney’s hope for animals” event was started after her daughter Kourtney was killed in a mudding accident in 2018.
By Alexus Goings
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Lynn Studstill started the “Kourtney’s hope for animals” event after her daughter Kourtney was killed in a mudding accident in 2018.

Kourtney volunteered at a local animal shelter-- now Lynn is continuing her passion in her honor.

“Kourtney was an animal person, she was lively and she was just full of life, “ said Studstill. “I still miss her as much as I did the first day. It’s still hard to believe she’s gone but I mean what we’re doing in her memory, she would love it and it would something she would’ve wanted to do.”

The event is meant to help spread awareness and raise money for abandoned animals in understaffed shelters across North Central Florida.

“I’ve been to one animal shelter in gainesville twice in the last two years it’s very over populated with animals that have been abandoned or animals that people couldn’t take to their new places because they don’t allow animals,” said event coordinator Katie Friar.

People came out to the event with their four-legged friends to enjoy music, food or just to show support for the cause.

Studstill says all the funds raised will go to the Gilchrist animal shelter in Kourtney’s honor.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

More than 200 unique and classic vehicles were on display for car enthusiasts across the state.
Thousands of car enthusiasts gathered for “Festivals of speed” car show
Bethlehem methodist episcopal cemetery receives Florida marker
Historic cemetery owners invite residents for Florida marker unveiling ceremony
Historic cemetery owners invite residents for Florida marker unveiling ceremony
Trenton mother is honoring late daughter with fundraiser for animal shelters