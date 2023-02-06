Trenton mother is honoring late daughter with fundraiser for animal shelters

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Lynn Studstill started the “Kourtney’s hope for animals” event after her daughter Kourtney was killed in a mudding accident in 2018.

Kourtney volunteered at a local animal shelter-- now Lynn is continuing her passion in her honor.

“Kourtney was an animal person, she was lively and she was just full of life, “ said Studstill. “I still miss her as much as I did the first day. It’s still hard to believe she’s gone but I mean what we’re doing in her memory, she would love it and it would something she would’ve wanted to do.”

The event is meant to help spread awareness and raise money for abandoned animals in understaffed shelters across North Central Florida.

“I’ve been to one animal shelter in gainesville twice in the last two years it’s very over populated with animals that have been abandoned or animals that people couldn’t take to their new places because they don’t allow animals,” said event coordinator Katie Friar.

People came out to the event with their four-legged friends to enjoy music, food or just to show support for the cause.

Studstill says all the funds raised will go to the Gilchrist animal shelter in Kourtney’s honor.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.