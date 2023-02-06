The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ben Sasse starts day one as the University of Florida’s 13th president on Monday.

He was approved by the board of governors in November at a unanimous vote although a group of students, faculty and residents plan to protest his arrival Monday afternoon.

Florida Tax Watch is awarding seven University of Florida employees on Tuesday afternoon.

Its for the group’s 2022 Florida Tax Watch productivity awards. The event starts at 2 p.m. at the Harn Museum of Art.

Residents and business owners are welcome to share their thoughts on downtown Gainesville parking on Wednesday evening.

The community forum starts at 5:30 at Bo Diddley Plaza. It’s being hosted by the parking management and consulting company, SP Plus.

On Thursday afternoon, the joint legislative auditing committee meets to discuss the auditor general’s audit of the city of Gainesville from last year.

City officials missed the deadline by four months last year. The meeting is in Tallahassee at 2 p.m.

