Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.

Florida PGF Assistant State Director Kristine Dolunt said, “This event is a little bit different compared to what we normally do, so this is a seven game guarantee to all the teams that came out this weekend got to play seven games. It is like a tuneup as they start their spring season. They can get a lot of reps, workout the kinks and all that stuff. It has been a really good time, the teams have been playing all the games and the work put in, so it has been a good weekend.”

AAU North Qualifier kicked off the gymnastics season in Alachua

The next generation of gymnasts was in Alachua on Saturday morning for the AAU North Qualifier. 400 teams across the state of Florida clashed at Legacy Park Multipurpose Center. There were two age groups, 4-5 and 9-14 showing off their skills. Locally. Sun Country Gymnastics had a good day. In the 9-14 slot, Oona McCombs earned 2nd place all around.

Sun Country Gymnastics director Mike Langieri said about starting in AAU, “One of the benefits about AAU gymnastics that it is not that much of a time commitment. The gymnasts don’t practice as long of hours during the week. It is also more inclusive and AAU gymnastics, the way the pricing structure are and everything. It enables more families to participate who might not be able to participate in USA gymnastics.”

