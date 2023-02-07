AirTag helps couple find stolen car: ‘They picked the wrong vehicle’

After finding the couple's stolen car, police took three underage suspects into custody. (WRAL, RING SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, APPLE, CNN)
By WRAL Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina couple say an Apple AirTag helped police find their stolen car and three suspected thieves within minutes.

When Antar and Leslie Muhammad woke up Saturday morning, they realized their Toyota Camry was no longer in their driveway.

Doorbell camera captured video of the thieves before they took off with the Muhammads’ car Friday night. One of them tried to open the door of a neighbor’s car then walked away. Meanwhile, someone else walked around the Camry.

“They were going around checking vehicles, and they thought they got lucky. They picked the wrong vehicle. They just didn’t realize it,” Antar Muhammad said.

That’s because the thieves drove off in a car with an Apple AirTag hidden inside.

The Muhammads called Cary Police, and from the kitchen of their home, the couple used a phone app to track down their stolen car to a neighborhood 12 miles away. They told officers, who contacted their counterparts in Durham.

Durham Police found the Muhammads’ car, saying the thieves drove off in it then crashed it.

“Thank God, we were safe. Nothing valuable was in there,” Antar Muhammad said.

The couple says from the moment they realized the car was gone to when it was all settled took about two-and-a-half hours.

While their story doesn’t end with a car back in their driveway, the Muhammads want other families to see how a little technology can quickly catch up with crooks. The couple use AirTags on their vehicles, luggage and backpacks.

“If there’s an easy, especially low budget, way of finding a way to keep your home and family and items secure, that’s the best way to do it,” Leslie Muhammad said.

After finding the Muhammads’ car, Durham Police took three underage suspects into custody.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Lucky player in Washington wins $747 million Powerball prize
Lindsey Bigelow teaches first-grade English language arts at Ocala Springs Elementary in Marion...
Marion County teacher in the running for Florida’s teacher of the year
It was scheduled for Wednesday at the county’s community support services.
Animal Welfare Advisory Board meeting was postponed
Animal Welfare Advisory Board meeting was postponed