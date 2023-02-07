Alachua County Commission meets to discuss the Parks and Open Space ten-year master plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday.

The commission will hear and discuss the Parks and Open Space ten-year master plan.

TRENDING: LCPD are on the lookout for a missing 16 year old

They will also hear the Alachua County Forever land conservation and management program 10-year plan presentation.

The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.