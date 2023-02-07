Alachua County Commission meets to discuss the Parks and Open Space ten-year master plan
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday.
The commission will hear and discuss the Parks and Open Space ten-year master plan.
They will also hear the Alachua County Forever land conservation and management program 10-year plan presentation.
The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m.
