Alachua County Commission meets to discuss the Parks and Open Space ten-year master plan

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:35 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday.

The commission will hear and discuss the Parks and Open Space ten-year master plan.

They will also hear the Alachua County Forever land conservation and management program 10-year plan presentation.

The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m.

