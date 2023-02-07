Animal Welfare Advisory Board meeting was postponed
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A meeting to talk about Alachua County’s Animal Resources and care department has been moved.
The Animal welfare Advisory board meeting is being postponed.
TRENDING: Hundreds storm to UF President Ben Sasse’s office protesting his first day on the job
It was scheduled for Wednesday at the county’s community support services.
A new date has not been set up.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.