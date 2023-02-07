Animal Welfare Advisory Board meeting was postponed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A meeting to talk about Alachua County’s Animal Resources and care department has been moved.

The Animal welfare Advisory board meeting is being postponed.

TRENDING: Hundreds storm to UF President Ben Sasse’s office protesting his first day on the job

It was scheduled for Wednesday at the county’s community support services.

A new date has not been set up.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.