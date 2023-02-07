Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A driver in Kentucky is accused of drinking beer during a routine traffic stop, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.

Officers said they could smell alcohol when they pulled him over and could see an open can of beer in the console along with other open cans in the car.

When the officer returned to his patrol car to run Craig’s license, he said he could see him take a drink out of the beer can.

According to authorities, Craig failed field sobriety tests and at one point told the officer he forgot how to count. He also admitted to drinking and vaping a THC pen.

Officials said Craig had a blood alcohol concentration of .121.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

A car the suspect allegedly carjacked is shown Monday in Winter Haven, Florida.
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
Man scales Phoenix skyscraper
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion