Florida legislature pushes to allow for more state funding to go towards migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Nearly five months after Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration sparked controversy by flying about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts, the Florida Legislature is moving forward with a proposal that could help set the stage for more flights. The Republican-controlled Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy approved a bill Tuesday that would create the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program” at the state Division of Emergency Management and shift $10 million to fund it. A Florida House committee approved the same measure on Monday. Republican supporters of the bill, including DeSantis, have blasted the Biden administration’s handling of border issues and said they are trying to curb undocumented immigrants coming into Florida.

According to Governor DeSantis, ”We have had a deterrent effect. I think people are sick of having an open border, with no rule of law in this country. So, we can just sit here and do nothing about it, or we can actually stand up and say whatever tools we have at our disposal, they are going to be used.”

But Democrats, including Representative Dotie Joseph, say Florida should not spend money to move migrants from other states and that the bill does not include accountability for how the money would be used.

”You have a governor who is overreaching and running for president. So, he is doing all of the things because he can. You don’t have a legislature to check him, because there is no balance with that in Florida”, said Rep. Dotie.

Lawmakers last year included $12 million in the state budget for the Department of Transportation to carry out a “program to facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state.” The DeSantis administration used $615,000 of that money to pay Vertol Systems Company to transport two planeloads of migrants on September 14th from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, with a stop in the Northwest Florida community of Crestview.

