Florida TaxWatch awards seven individual and team winners from the University of Florida

Florida TaxWatch will present seven awards to individual and teams from the University of Florida on Tuesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This follows the recent announcement of all 2022 Florida TaxWatch Productivity Award winners.

During the event, FTW and UF leadership will recognize the hard work and dedication of these state employees.

They will reward them for their initiative to improve services and increase efficiencies within the university.

The event will be held at the Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art in Gainesville at 2 p.m.

