Florida TaxWatch awards seven individual and team winners from the University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida TaxWatch will present seven awards to individual and team winners from the University of Florida on Tuesday.

This follows the recent announcement of all 2022 Florida TaxWatch Productivity Award winners.

During the event, FTW and UF leadership will recognize the hard work and dedication of these state employees.

They will reward them for their initiative to improve services and increase efficiencies within the university.

The event will be held at the Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art in Gainesville at 2 p.m.

