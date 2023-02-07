Former Alachua County commissioner files to run for State House seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Alachua County commissioner, who was put on the commission by Gov. Ron DeSantis, has filed to run for a Florida State House seat in North Central Florida.

Raemi Eagle-Glenn is hoping to become the next representative of District 22 which encompasses the western parts of Alachua County as well as all of Gilchrist and Levy counties.

Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons currently holds the seat. Due to term limits, he cannot seek reelection in 2024.

The governor appointed Eagle-Glenn to the commission after Mary Alford resigned in May 2022 due to residency issues. Alford then ran for the seat again and defeated Eagle-Glenn in the November 2022 election.

RELATED: ‘Last time I was here I was escorted out’: Raemi Eagle-Glenn sworn into the Alachua County Commission

“Florida’s success is a testament to conservative principles in action. After Governor DeSantis appointed me to the Alachua County Commission, I fought for those same conservative principles to make my community a better place. Now, I’m ready to take that fight to Tallahassee to keep our state a beacon of freedom, liberty, and opportunity,” Eagle-Glenn said.

Florida State House of Representatives District 22 map (Florida)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.