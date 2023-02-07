GNV aiport announces consistent daily flight between Gainesville and Miami

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Regular travelers from North Central Florida to South Florida and beyond will be able to rely on daily flights from the Gainesville Regional Airport to Miami International Airport. The new schedule returns a level of consistency to the route that was disrupted due to the pandemic.

American Airlines is offering daily flights between the GNV and MIA airports. The airline will fly the Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft with a seating capacity of 76. It’s a change from two different smaller aircraft that previously served the route.

The GNV-MIA flight departs 6:30 a.m., arriving MIA at 7:42 a.m. and the return flight from MIA departs 9:45 p.m. arriving GNV 10:59 p.m. The flights can be purchased with connections to 85 unique destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other key domestic connections.

“In addition to the 85 unique destinations, this new schedule allows business travelers to attend meetings or conferences and return home the same day,” says Erin Porter, Manager, Marketing and Public Relations, Gainesville Regional Airport. “In addition, if there are weather or other disruptions out of one of American Airlines’ other hubs, travelers have a host of new options for returning to Gainesville in the event their travel plans are disrupted.”

The airport has also connections to other international hub destinations of Atlanta (ATL), Charlotte (CLT) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). However, the destination of Miami is particularly important for Florida residents.

“Miami and surrounding Dade County are key destinations to our University of Florida community, including students, staff, families and alumni,” says Allan Penksa, CEO, Gainesville Regional Airport. “Our business community is also a big user of the route, and with a more stable post-pandemic schedule, we encourage our citizens to take advantage of the opportunities the route and schedule offer. Skip the long drive and Fly Easy!”

