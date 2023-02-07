GPD releases identities of two victims of deadly shooting in Gainesville

Brittany Avery- Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Henry Sheppard, 21, were killed during a shooting in Gainesville(City of Gainesville)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has confirmed the identities of two people killed in a shooting at a home in Northwest Gainesville early on Thursday morning.

Officers say Brittany Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Henry Sheppard, 21, were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting at a home on Third Avenue. Around 1:45 a.m. a victim called 911 to report the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting but did not locate the gunman. The suspect has not been identified. The police department released security footage of a man they are trying to identify who was in the area during the time of the shooting.

Some residents have criticized the police department for not having their K9 unit available for use when they responded to the shooting. The sheriff’s office declined to allow their K9 unit to be used at the time.

At around 1:45 a.m., the Combined Communication Center received an emergency call where the caller advised he had been shot. The initial caller was transported

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact GPD Detective Bernal at 352-393-7729 or bernalvl@cityofgainesville.org.

