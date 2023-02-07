‘Half-naked’ man accused of stabbing Interlachen man during burglary

Putnam County Jail booking photo for Matthew Thomas, 43, accused of aggravated battery
Putnam County Jail booking photo for Matthew Thomas, 43, accused of aggravated battery(PCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man they say stabbed someone in Interlachen during a burglary.

Deputies arrested Matthew Thomas, 43, on charges of aggravated battery and burglary. On Saturday morning, deputies responded to a disturbance involving two men around State Road 20 and County Road 315.

Deputies say Thomas stabbed the other man after burglarizing his car. The two tussled before Thomas ran off.

TRENDING: GPD releases identities of two victims of deadly shooting in Gainesville

When deputies responded, they quickly caught up to Thomas who holding a knife and was “half-naked.” He dropped the knife and tried to run, but deputies were able to catch him.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

The Florida Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy approved the “Unauthorized Alien Transport...
Florida legislature pushes to allow for more state funding to go towards migrant flights
Florida legislature pushes to allow for more state funding to go towards migrant flights
Fire (gfx)
Wildfire in Alachua County causes U.S. Highway 301 to close
Tech Tuesday San Felasco Tech City
Tech Tuesday: San Felasco Tech City