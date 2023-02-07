‘Half-naked’ man accused of stabbing Interlachen man during burglary

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man they say stabbed someone in Interlachen during a burglary.

Deputies arrested Matthew Thomas, 43, on charges of aggravated battery and burglary. On Saturday morning, deputies responded to a disturbance involving two men around State Road 20 and County Road 315.

Deputies say Thomas stabbed the other man after burglarizing his car. The two tussled before Thomas ran off.

When deputies responded, they quickly caught up to Thomas who holding a knife and was “half-naked.” He dropped the knife and tried to run, but deputies were able to catch him.

