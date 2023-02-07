‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt.

The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Lake City Police investigate two shootings that wounded two people

“I noticed the police lights right there where the incident took place,” shared resident Roberto Leiva, who witnessed the street closure. “What happened is very unsafe because there are lots of children in this neighborhood.”

LCPD officers are investing 2 separate #shootings that happened over the weekend. I spoke to one of the victims, who is recovering from his injuries. Full story coming tonight at 10&11pm @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/LhKRLzikg6 — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) February 6, 2023

The second shooting was reported an hour and a half later at 10:30 p.m. near Northeast Trinity Place. Many rounds were fired into the victim, James Denson’s home.

“I was scared,” shared Denson. “I was sitting in my house, in my living room watching tv and I see everything flying through my house so figured, somebody shooting up my house.”

The victim said the bullets pierced through their bathroom wall and missed his daughter. Denson said she has special needs and was feet away in her bedroom.

“They could hit anybody,” shared Denson. “My little grandchildren that run out here playing and stuff, they could’ve been at my house at the time.”

Denson was left with an injury to the back of his neck from the bullet fragments. He said a dark grey/black car may have targeted his home.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is assisting LCPD in the investigation. At this time, they don’t believe the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Collins.

TRENDING STORY: Hundreds storm to UF President Ben Sasse’s office protesting his first day on the job

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.