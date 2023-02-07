Lake Shore Hospital Authority meets to consider the proposal from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare

There is a special meeting to consider the proposal from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to use main Lake Shore Hospital facility.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a special meeting to consider the proposal from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to use main Lake Shore Hospital facility.

It is a continuation workshop from the one held on January 31st.

The Lake Shore Hospital Authority will discuss the proposal and take possible action for the donation of the Lake Shore hospital building to Meridian Behavioral Healthcare.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m.

