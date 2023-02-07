LCPD are on the lookout for a missing 16 year old

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing in Lake City.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are on the lookout for a missing teen.

According to the department, 16-year-old Janessa Wilson was last seen at the Walmart in Lake City on the night of February 5th.

She was last wearing a blue crop top and blue and black sweatpants.

Wilson also has blue fingernails and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake City Police Department.

