LCPD are on the lookout for a missing 16 year old

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are on the lookout for a missing teen.

According to the department, 16-year-old Janessa Wilson was last seen at the Walmart in Lake City on the night of February 5th.

She was last wearing a blue crop top and blue and black sweatpants.

Wilson also has blue fingernails and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake City Police Department.

TRENDING:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.