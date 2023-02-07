LCPD is looking for a 16-year old girl

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing in Lake City.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are on the lookout for a missing teen.

According to the department, Janessa Wilson, 16, was last seen at the Walmart in Lake City Sunday night.

She was last wearing a blue crop top and blue and black sweatpants.

Wilson also has blue fingernails and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake City Police Department.

