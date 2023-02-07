Marion County Commission holds meeting, will discuss the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC

The board of Marion County commissioners will hold a meeting on Tuesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
They will discuss topics such as the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC so they can provide branding and marketing for the litter task force initiative as well as the creation of a new park within the town of Reddick.

The meeting will start at 9 am in the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium in Ocala.

