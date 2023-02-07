Marion County teacher in the running for Florida’s teacher of the year

Lindsey Bigelow teaches first-grade English language arts at Ocala Springs Elementary in Marion...
Lindsey Bigelow teaches first-grade English language arts at Ocala Springs Elementary in Marion County.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County educator is in the running to be Florida’s teacher of the year.

Lindsey Bigelow teaches first-grade English language arts at Ocala Springs Elementary in Marion County.

Bigelow earned a Golden Apple when she was named Marion County’s 2023 teacher of the year at a ceremony Saturday night.

On top of the title, Bigelow also got a pre-paid, three year lease on a new car.

