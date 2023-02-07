Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead

A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. (Credit: WDJT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The suspect also died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers located the 19-year-old suspect when they arrived at the robbery scene at about 1:15 a.m. on the city’s south side. The man ignored their commands and fled on foot.

Norman said one officer caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The wounded officer, a 37-year-old man with more than four years with the Milwaukee Police Department, died at a hospital, he said.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, died at the scene. The chief said it was not immediately clear if the suspect died from the shot fired by the officer or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Milwaukee, our hearts are heavy. Milwaukee Police Department hearts are heavy. My heart is heavy,” Norman told a news conference. “The violence needs to stop!”

Norman said the shooting remains under investigation so identities would not be immediately released. He said the city and its police department are in mourning.

“One of our finest, who put on that uniform, put on that badge, went into work last night has paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our community. Milwaukee, we need your prayers, we need your support.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, angry and frustrated, said the entire community, not just the police, must play an active role in trying to combat gun violence and make the city safe.

“The men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department, it’s not just them — it’s up to all of us,” the mayor said. “Enough of this, enough of this. There’s no excuse for this. This officer should not be dead right now.”

