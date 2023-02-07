Senate considering bill that requires students to receive information on social media safety

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lawmakers in the Senate are considering a bill that would require the state department of education to give students information on social media safety.

The Senate Education Pre K-12 Committee approved the bill. The instruction would be age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate for students in 6th-12th grades.

“In order to capture the most number of kids and educate them on safety and the addictive nature of social media” said State Sen. Danny Burgess, “we need to require this curriculum in school”.

The instruction would include lessons about advantages of social-media use, including career and resume-building, and the risks of social media, including addiction and a negative impact on mental health.

