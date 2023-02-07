Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore

The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the shark died.(@capeimagesbyamie / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News/TMX) – A dead, frozen shark was found washed up on the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday amid a cold snap in the region that brought subzero temperatures.

Photographer Amie Medeiros, posting photos as @capeimagesbyamie on Instagram, found the shark around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the icy sands of the fittingly named Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in that area dropped as low as -8 degrees in the early hours Saturday, with wind chill reaching -32 degrees.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

