‘She’s a miracle walking’: Young girl improving after being shot by family member

A family friend says an 8-year-old girl is improving after being shot by a family member. (Source: WOIO)
By Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A family friend says a young girl could be released from the hospital this week after surviving a deadly shooting where four family members were killed.

WOIO reports Martin Muniz, 41, flagged down detectives on Jan. 13 saying, “I did something bad.”

Muniz is accused of shooting and killing four of his family members and critically injuring an 8-year-old girl.

Police said Muniz shot the victims in different rooms in a home where he was staying.

According to authorities, the suspect’s father, Miguel Gonzalez, died at the scene, along with his sister ,Angelic Gonzalez, and his 16-year-old nephew, Jayden Baez. Muniz’s brother-in-law, Anthony Booth, died the next day at the hospital from his injuries.

His 8-year-old niece, Eyana, and the sole survivor of the shooting remains at the hospital after the domestic situation but is recovering, according to Gloria Hernandez, a close family friend.

Eyana’s condition has improved tremendously, and she is reportedly getting stronger every day,

“Eyana is doing well. She’s improved a ton. Physically she’s great. There’s still going to be a long road to recovery for her. Psychologically of course, but she’s doing very well,” Hernandez said.

According to Hernandez, the family is grateful for the community support it has received since the shooting. She said community members have opened their hearts, praying for Eyana.

“She’s a miracle walking. I’m excited for her to see what her future will be like,” Hernandez said. “But it’s going to take a toll on her not having the only people she knew.”

Hernandez said she has helped create a GoFundMe account to assist with funeral expenses and Eyana’s hospital bills.

Authorities said Muniz is currently being held on a $5 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Brittany Avery- Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Henry Sheppard, 21, were killed during a shooting...
GPD releases identities of two victims of deadly shooting in Gainesville
The Florida Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy approved the “Unauthorized Alien Transport...
Florida legislature pushes to allow for more state funding to go towards migrant flights
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake
Florida legislature pushes to allow for more state funding to go towards migrant flights
Putnam County Jail booking photo for Matthew Thomas, 43, accused of aggravated battery
‘Half-naked’ man accused of stabbing Interlachen man during burglary