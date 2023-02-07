Tech Tuesday: San Felasco Tech City

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Morone with you at Innovate. And Innovation is growing fast here in Atlantic County. And today I am joining with CEO of the Emory Group and the man behind San Felasco Tech City, Mitch Glaeser. Mitch, thanks so much for joining us today.

Thank you for having me, Melanie.

So what is San Felasco Tech City?

San Felasco Tech City is a mixed use development that combines 270,000 square feet dedicated to tech space and tech companies, along with over 250 homes, preschool, cafe, a brewery, all kinds of different assets, walking trails, gazebos, a lot of very, very cool space for people to be able to live, work, and play together.

And what makes Tech City sustainable?

Tech City from its inception was designed to be a fully sustainable community off of solar. It’s one of the very few projects anywhere in the world where solar is actually produced onsite for onsite consumption.

And why build here in Alachua County?

It’s a very warm and welcoming community. The lifestyle is fantastic. We love that diversity, and so offering space is very affordable and flexible and be able to morph with these emerging and growing

companies, but then allow their families to actually live within a community that offers a lifestyle that’s so wonderful, be it from the natural resources to the types of things that are going on at the University of Florida with sporting events. The education system make it very, very warm and welcoming for companies to not only land here, but really take pride in their employees and employment with their families staying here locally as well.

And what will Tech City bring entrepreneurs and startup companies?

There’s a lot of technology companies that are emerging out of the University of Florida and the hub, and of course the Sid Martin Biotech down the street. Those kinds of innovations and product development and tech transfers need to really stay local, because that talent pool is also here. The students that are coming and being educated through one of the top colleges in the country, they really need to have a pathway for great jobs. And as soon as these companies start here, emerge and start taking their product out into the marketplace, it’s important for them to have talent. And that talent’s coming from the University of Florida and having it so close is a huge resource for them.

And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday episode. We’ll catch you next week.

